A former bus driver at an elementary school in Colonial Heights pleaded guilty in federal court in Newport News on Thursday to running a web forum set up to exchange child pornography.

Richard Jerod Whitley Jr. was arrested by Colonial Heights police in January and charged in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in March with five counts of distributing and five counts of receiving child pornography.

Court documents show that the investigation that led to Whitley's arrest began in August, when an undercover employee of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security first noticed a user named "James Morgan" uploading "child sexual abuse material" to a group called "Kids Boys" hosted on the chat app Viber.

Authorities were able to connect the phone number linked with the "Jason Morgan" account to Whitley, 37, a Petersburg resident. A school resource officer with Colonial Heights Public Schools confirmed to the FBI that Whitley was employed as a bus driver at North Elementary School.

Whitley admitted to being "Jason Morgan" when questioned by federal agents and revealed that he was a member of more than 120 other groups dedicated to the sharing of child pornography, serving as an administrator in many of the groups.

Federal investigators recovered images of child sexual abuse involving children as young as infants and also found conversations that Whitley had with North Elementary students that, while not sexually explicit, appear to have violated Colonial Heights Public Schools employee guidelines that explicitly discourage "personal communications with students over social media."

Whitley was known to buy snacks and other gifts for the children on his bus routes, investigators said — including sending one student money via Cash App for his birthday.

Mandatory sentencing guidelines outlined in court filings indicate that Whitley will serve at least five years in prison, but he could be facing as many as 20 years, as well as a fine of up to $250,000.