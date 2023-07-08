DOC's Full Comment

The ultimate responsibility for hiring physicians falls on the Chief Medical Officer and the Director of Health Services. As with all state hires, there is a diverse panel who interviews candidates with standardized questions. Once a person is selected for hire, a background check is completed by the VADOC’s security background review process. This involves a criminal background check, using the Virginia State Police database. References are obtained from prior supervisors, and for physicians, the VADOC also conducts a check of the person through the National Practitioner Data Bank for any active and past actions on the individual’s license, including in other states. In addition, the VADOC reviews the provider’s license and any available public records. All providers are required to have current, active licenses to practice in Virginia.

Recruitment for providers in corrections, and in health care in general, is very competitive. It is challenging to find providers with correctional experience, or who are committed to providing care to this vulnerable population. Many of the VADOC’s doctors choose to work for the department due to a genuine interest in practicing medicine in a correctional setting. This setting provides a unique challenge and opportunity for public service. There are numerous other reasons providers consider correctional medicine, such as work/life balance and competitive salaries. All of the VADOC’s providers are eligible to practice in the community and many do work in hospitals or clinics outside the hours of their position with VADOC, similar to what is an increasingly common practice among current clinicians in the United States.

The Virginia Department of Corrections does not routinely discuss personnel matters. Employees are hired through standards governed by Department of Human Resource Management policies and procedures. The hiring process includes reference, background, and applicable licensure checks. All providers are fully licensed by the Virginia Board of Medicine to practice medicine within any community setting, to include corrections.

The VADOC Health Services Unit has a centralized, electronic medication record, which allows the department to monitor all prescriptions. This is tightly controlled, and the VADOC monitors all physician prescription practices in facilities. The VADOC has a review process and uses schedule drugs (e.g., narcotics, and other psychoactive drugs) as clinically appropriate. The VADOC endorses the practice of evidence-based medicine and effective delivery of quality care to our patients.