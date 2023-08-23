A Dinwiddie County man led police on a chase in a stolen rental car Tuesday, the Virginia State Police said.

Police said Avis Car Rental notified them at about 9:30 a.m. about a stolen 2023 Cadillac CT5 sedan. A global-positioning system unit placed the car near the Sleep Inn Richmond South on Willis Road in Chesterfield County, police said.

A chase on Route 1 was terminated after troopers lost sight of the vehicle, police said. Later, the vehicle was seen on southbound Interstate 295, which led to another chase on Interstate 95 and Wagner Road, where the Cadillac rammed a state police vehicle, police said.

The driver eventually stopped near County Drive and told officials he was armed, police said. The Virginia State Police Tactical Team was called in to help.

Authorities said the man, Derrick Chandler, of DeWitt, was wanted for grand larceny out of Chesterfield County and had an active protective order against him.

The incident remains under investigation.