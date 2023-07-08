In the paperwork, she’s known as “Patient B.”

On a Wednesday in 2011, Patient B came into the operating room of Dr. Michael D. Brooks for a non-emergency surgery.

According to filings with the Virginia Board of Medicine, here’s what happened next. Patient B returned the next day, complaining of “uncontrolled pain.” Brooks, an OB-GYN, ordered a surgical consultation but released her before getting the consult’s OK.

It was later discovered that her small intestine had been perforated during Brooks’ surgery. Since the operation, her intestine had been leaking into her bloodstream, causing a life-threatening infection called peritonitis.

On Friday, Patient B died.

Public records detail how Virginia regulators put Brooks on probation, requiring him to retake courses and allowing his medical career to continue.

Today, the one-time gynecologist is in charge of the health of more than 2,000 men at a prison complex in Sussex.

According to records from the Virginia Board of Medicine, he’s one of three physicians employed by the Virginia Department of Corrections time whose medical licenses have either been revoked or suspended for past misconduct.

The two other doctors have been identified in Board of Medicine papers as Kyle Alexander Smith, who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to patients, and Brian Christopher Bittner, who was disciplined for issuing prescriptions of controlled substances, according to records.

The physicians’ records and how they came to work for the prison system comes to light as VADOC weathers criticism from reform advocates, federal agencies, Republicans and Democrats concerning how it cares for inmates.

Attempts to reach the doctors individually were unsuccessful, and the VADOC’s current director, Harold Clarke, declined to be interviewed on the hiring of the three doctors. In response to questions, agency spokesperson Kyle Gibson said hiring is conducted by Vincent Gore, VADOC’s chief medical officer, and Steve Herrick, VADOC’s director of health services, but both Gore and Herrick also declined to be interviewed for this story.

“It is challenging to find providers with correctional experience, or who are committed to providing care to this vulnerable population. Many of VADOC’s doctors choose to work for the department due to a genuine interest in practicing medicine in a correctional setting. This setting provides a unique challenge and opportunity for public service,” Gibson’s statement read.

Gibson also said the department is not facing a shortage of applicants and that recruitment for providers is very competitive.

Gibson would not directly address personnel issues, such as Bittner being disciplined for prescriptions that he issued, but said in the statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch that a team of pharmacists reviews prescriptions in facilities. “This is tightly controlled,” the statement read.

Clarke, Gore and Herrick would not discuss Brooks’ qualifications as an OB/GYN to treat male inmates.

Dr. Brooks

Brooks’ license troubles in Virginia was his second time being disciplined. In 1987, Brooks’ privileges were stripped by command staff at a U.S. Naval hospital in Charleston, South Carolina. The decision was “based on uncontroverted evidence” regarding “substandard care” of 11 different patients, according to licensure records from the Oklahoma Board of Medicine.

Brooks struggled to get his license restored on appeal in the Navy, with the chairman of a regional appeals committee writing to him that a “preponderance of the evidence establishes that you are professionally and behaviorally impaired,” the records show.

Credentialing requests show how Brooks applied for a number of jobs in Michigan, then ultimately moved to Virginia, where he was licensed in 2005. He was hired by the Department of Corrections in November 2021.

At Sussex II, patients under his care say they have suffered. Lawsuits targeting Department of Corrections medical providers are not rare, but they are often vigorously defended by VADOC. Often, these lawsuits request millions of dollars on the basis of poor treatment behind bars.

Last year, however, the department did settle a civil case involving Brooks. In a complaint, David Washington, a diabetic, said Brooks allowed his infected toe to fester unchecked, despite repeated requests for antibiotics.

“He simply told me to wrap the toe and stop complaining,” Washington wrote the court.

When seen by a separate nurse practitioner, Washington was sent the next day to the emergency room at Petersburg’s Southside Regional Medical Center, where doctors amputated his toe, court records show.

Multiple other ongoing lawsuits accuse Brooks of providing negligent care. Brooks earns $275,000 a year as a state employee in the prison system.

The department’s critics say the hirings are symptomatic of larger problems with medical care in Virginia prisons. Incarcerated people say it’s not uncommon to miss key medical appointments, such as for chemotherapy.

Rashid Johnson, who is incarcerated where Brooks worked, said he was diagnosed last summer with prostate cancer. Doctors at VCU Medical Center began prescribing him medication, scans and chemo appointments, Johnson said, but prison medical staff either repeatedly forgot to give him medications or missed his scan appointments.

“I have a deadly illness and I’ve been played and strung along,” Johnson said in a phone interview in March.

Dr. Smith

Smith allegedly was placed on probation for sending “sexually explicit messages” to patients in 2017. Public documents show he found patients’ phone numbers in their private medical records. Smith was investigated for the behavior in Maryland, where he was licensed, and then again in Reston, Virginia.

Today, he works at a male prison in Augusta, Virginia, with a limitation on his license that forbids him from seeing female patients.

Dr. Bittner

Records show that Bittner, a former doctor in the Bon Secours system, had his license revoked for freely prescribing scheduled drugs like Adderall, Xanax, Percocet and Klonopin.

In 2020, Virginia regulators wrote that “Dr. Bittner engaged in an egregious pattern of prescribing controlled substances, despite evidence of adverse effects and of patients’ substance misuse, abuse or addiction.”

In 2023, Bittner works as a physician at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women.

More oversight sought

Shawn Weneta, a policy strategist at the ACLU of Virginia who served time for embezzlement crimes, says the hires are all the more reason for outside oversight of the Department of Corrections.

An oversight bill was struck down in the General Assembly this year after VADOC came out against the bill. It was also opposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, whose spokesperson Macaulay Porter said prisons are already overseen by nine entities and that more oversight would have been redundant.

“They’re certainly not even coming close to what would be considered the standard of care for people if they were out in the community,” Weneta said.

Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, said she supports more oversight. Coyner has been vocal about medical care at Riverside Regional Jail, a facility in her district that narrowly avoided closure in 2021. Jails in Virginia are overseen by an independent board housed within and influenced by VADOC.

“It’s not about a gotcha. It’s about ensuring we’re getting people the medical care we need,” Coyner said. “I definitely think we need to have more oversight over hiring and better standards of care for the inmates we are charged with caring for.”

The prisons are also in an awkward transition phase. Last year, the agency terminated its contract with its prior medical provider, Armor Correctional Healthcare, and is in the process of hiring its own doctors, nurse practitioners and nurses.

Clarke’s agency has been unable to meet basic health care requirements imposed by a federal monitor at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women. The monitor was installed in 2016 after a slew of deaths.

The department has also shelled out millions of dollars in legal claims for poor medical care. Last December, a record $4 million settlement was reached when Robert Boley died of an aortic aneurysm 14 hours after being refused a trip to the ER by a prison nurse.

Meanwhile, VADOC’s expenses have risen, with medical care as a key driver. In 2010, when Clarke was appointed, the department oversaw an overall operating budget of $932 million.

Under Clarke, the budget has grown significantly. This year, Clarke’s agency is requesting $1.5 billion. On average, each individual behind bars costs the department $41,000 per year. VADOC’s annual report shows that 86% of the money that is not payroll will go to health care costs for the incarcerated.

“A lot of those costs could be avoided if they just provided some of the most basic preventive and prophylactic care that anyone else would have access to,” Weneta said.

