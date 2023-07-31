The Chesterfield County Police Department is withholding nearly all of the names of its police officers from public view, arguing a novel interpretation of Virginia Freedom of Information Act law and frustrating a local police oversight group.

In March, Alice Minium, an activist who runs the website OpenOversight Va, requested a full list of the police department’s payroll.

In response, the department redacted the names of all law enforcement under the rank of lieutenant — more than 500 names from a roster of about 530 officers. The redactions included regular patrol officers, HR staff and even new recruits.

The redactions were explained using an untested legal rationale. At some point, any officer could go “undercover,” therefore, the names of all officers of lieutenant rank and below qualify to be shielded under Virginia FOIA law — which provides exemptions for undercover officers.

Government contracts — like those between a department and its employees — have long been explicitly unprotected under Virginia code. In fact, payroll data is one of the few documents police departments have not been able to withhold under legal statutes that heavily favor police privacy.

If accepted by Virginia judges, Chesterfield’s interpretation of the undercover exemption would pave the way for police departments across the state to do the same, allowing for police officer names to remain secret.

'They want to ignore the plain understanding of the law'

Chesterfield police spokesperson Liz Caroon said the department does not comment on pending litigation. In a letter to Minium, a lawyer for the county, Katherine Gill, said the redactions were an issue of police officer safety.

“Due to the staffing and operational logistics of the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers in the positions of lieutenant and below are moved in and out of undercover operations on a daily basis,” Gill said. “Releasing the names of these officers would put the safety of undercover officers and the integrity of undercover investigations at risk.”

In General District court, a substitute judge, Philip A. Roberts Jr., dismissed Minium’s initial petition without a hearing. After several dismissals on technicalities, the case was heard in trial on July 20.

In court, County Attorney Jeff Mincks called up Chesterfield police Maj. Andrea Riesmeyer. On the stand, Riesmeyer said Chesterfield’s new undercover program was “enhanced in 2022” and that more officers were now going undercover, some at any time. She said that if the department released their names, they could be identified on OpenOversight VA, which has photos of some officers alongside their names.

“It’s easy to link a name with a face,” Riesmeyer said. “We don’t want any risk to our community or our officers.”

Under cross-examination, Andrew Bodoh, an attorney representing Minium, asked Riesmeyer to define “undercover.”

She said the department has both “undercover” and “covert” officers. The department’s definition of undercover, she said, includes officers in unmarked cars, who are wearing police badges, or wearing parts of their uniforms.

While the county argued that “everybody whose name is redacted” is an undercover officer, Bodoh argued the county’s was an unreasonable interpretation of Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act exemption for undercover officers.

“Even if you have a vest on that says ‘police,’ you are undercover,” Bodoh said. “They want to ignore the plain understanding of the law.”

Another substitute judge, Jennifer Rosen, ruled in the county’s favor as well, saying that there was no violation of FOIA in CPD’s redactions.

“A recruit could be promoted tomorrow,” said Rosen, a lawyer who specializes in family law.

In her ruling, she also said the decision might be “beyond her paygrade.”

“Someone upstairs may decide better than I do,” said Rosen, referencing the probability that despite her ruling, the case would be appealed.

Bodoh says that is the plan — to appeal the case into circuit court, a higher tier of court that serves as a court of record for the state and, after that, the court of appeals, if the outcome remains the same.

Bodoh said he is unaware of any other similar cases that have tested Virginia’s FOIA law, which ensures the public's access to the records of government agencies.

In 2016, a bill to shield police officer names from the public was proposed in the Virginia General Assembly. That bill, proposed by state Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, did not pass. Cosgrove said at the time that he filed the bill in response to a FOIA request from The Virginian-Pilot seeking payroll records — nearly the exact same request as Minium’s.

“If they want a broader exemption, they can lobby the General Assembly for it,” Bodoh said. “The county’s position is not consistent with what the General Assembly intends.”

Similar legislation that would let officials withhold the names of police personnel have been proposed in West Virginia and New Jersey. In 2007, the California Supreme Court struck down a challenge to limit the information, ruling that the information is public.

More than 27,000 officer names posted online

Chesterfield is the only police department that gave OpenOversight VA such a heavily redacted roster. The group received more than 280 unredacted payrolls and has more than 27,000 officer names online, some alongside user-submitted photos or disciplinary records. Minium said it is used by media and Virginians who want to know more about officers they have interacted with, at times to see if they have disciplinary histories.

“The goal has never been to humiliate people,” Minium said. “There’s nothing shameful in having your name published.”

Minium said her transparency work started in 2020 after seeing a friend placed in a chokehold by a police officer. The incident occurred days after the death of George Floyd, which would go on to spark a summer of protests that reshaped Richmond. The case also brought renewed attention to police discipline issues and records.

Throughout the demonstrations, protesters began to know officers' faces and names as a way of protecting themselves from ones she said were more aggressive or thought to be violent, she said.

Internal affairs records from the Richmond Police Department later showed that some officers were found to have stepped out of line during the protests, with the Richmond's commonwealth’s attorney even attempting to bring indictments against two officers, according to the report. A grand jury opted not to indict them.

Bodoh said there is obvious value in having payroll be public, including, for example, to spot nepotism in hiring or other types of fraud in public contracts.

Exactly that behavior has occurred as recently as this year. In June, Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins was charged by the Department of Justice for accepting bribes in exchange for law enforcement badges and credentials. Some of the bribes came in the form of campaign contributions, which are also public records.

“We don’t have a secret police force in America,” Bodoh said. “Having access to the names of public officials is both what the law says and a very simple good idea.”

