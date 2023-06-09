Police announced Friday new charges for a man who led Richmond police on an early May chase that ended in Henrico County when he crashed a cement truck into police cars and was shot by an officer.

Investigators with the Henrico Police Crash Team have determined that after leading officers on a chase shortly before 5 p.m. May 2, Giovanni Giordano Roggiero II, 31, intentionally backed into two Richmond Police vehicles at the intersection of Deane Road and Rodney Road, causing "moderate to significant damage" to both of the police vehicles.

After the collision, a Richmond officer fired their weapon, hitting Roggiero inside the truck. Roggiero was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, but was later discharged and is currently being held at the Richmond City Jail.

The Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney's Office has charged Roggiero with attempted aggravated murder, felony vandalism and felony eluding in connection with the crash, and police say additional charges may be forthcoming. Henrico's Criminal Investigations Unit is still investigating the act of the officer shooting Roggiero.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Noah of the Henrico County Division of Police at (804) 501-5581 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.