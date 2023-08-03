Three inmates at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt died in the span of 48 hours due to drug overdoses, officials with the Virginia Department of Corrections have confirmed.

A spokesperson for VADOC said that the incidents were separate and took place Sunday and Monday. Two of the inmates were transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The third was declared dead at the prison by a doctor.

“In each incident, the inmates were found unresponsive and staff members attempted life-saving measures, including the administration of naloxone,” the spokesperson said. Naloxone is a drug that inhibits opiate receptors in the nervous system and can block drug overdoses.

People with loved ones incarcerated at the facility say they have received almost no information, and have been unable to contact their family members and friends inside.

One woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that she has not heard from her fiancé, who is imprisoned at Greensville, since Sunday. She described the lack of contact as unusual, and said that her fiancé generally contacts her every day. She added that, when she called the prison to ask about her fiancé, she was told that the facility’s phone and video systems were down and that she should call Global Tel Link’s customer service.

“I’m very concerned,” the woman said. “I can’t even focus because I’m extremely stressed wondering (if) he (is) okay … It’s a horrible feeling.”

The VADOC spokesperson said that Greensville is on lockdown, and that "the inmates are not able to utilize the phones." The spokesperson did not comment on whether the phone and video systems were out of service.

Another woman, whose husband is at Greensville, said that his daily calls and emails to her stopped coming on Sunday. She said that she called the prison and was told that prisoners would not have access to phones in the event of a lockdown, but employees at the prison would not confirm a lockdown or whether the prison phones were turned off.

“I had a minor anxiety attack,” she said.

Both women said they found out about the overdoses through the media, and had not heard anything from the prison regarding the incidents.

Shaun Stewart, 46, of Virginia Beach, whose brother Anthony Stewart is incarcerated at Greensville, said his brother “always tells (him) stories about people having drug overdoses in there. It’s a very serious situation, a very serious drug problem.”

“Greenfield is heinous,” Shaun, who noted that he also has served time at the prison, said. “They need to close (it) down. It needs to be condemned.”

Visitation at Greensville on Saturday and Sunday has been canceled, according to the VADOC website. VADOC officials say the investigation into the overdoses is ongoing.

Virginia prisons have been grappling with an overdose surge. A March report indicated there were 85 drug overdoses inside Virginia prisons in 2022, up from 51 the previous year.

Data previously obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch show that there were 91 deaths in VADOC custody at Greensville between 2018 and 2022. Those 91 deaths are the most in that period among Virginia facilities for which data was made available to The Times-Dispatch. When asked about the causes of these deaths, VADOC officials declined to release specific details, citing exemptions to the Freedom of Information Act pursuant to the Code of Virginia.

"I get that the inmates are inmates for a reason, but they're still human," said the woman whose husband is incarcerated at Greensville.

"They're all someone's family."

