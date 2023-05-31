Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Henrico police and school officials on Wednesday recovered a firearm from a student at the John Rolfe Middle School, authorities said.

After receiving a report of a juvenile with a firearm, authorities quickly identified and located the student and recovered a loaded firearm from his possession.

Henrico police took the juvenile to the Henrico Juvenile Detention home and charged him with possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, possession of a firearm on school property and a concealed weapon.

The student was not identified.