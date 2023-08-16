Gunman accused of killing 16-year-old at Sandston store found guilty

Prosecutors charged Jihad Ruffin with felony maliciously discharging a firearm inside of a building, second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.
Ruffin was 18 when he shot the girl at the NOLA by Nisha store in the White Oak Village shopping center on July 3, 2021, police said. She died at the scene.
A second person was wounded.
Two other were charged in the shooting.
The sentencing for Ruffin, who is being held in Henrico County Jail West, is scheduled for Dec. 15.
From the Archives: Photos of the Richmond region in the 1980s