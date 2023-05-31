Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The driver who killed a 24-year-old Henrico County police officer in a crash last year will serve two months of house arrest as part of a plea deal, it was announced Tuesday.

Jeffrey Adam Lankford pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in court Tuesday morning. He was 18 when he ran into Officer Trey Sutton's police cruiser at Chamberlayne Avenue and Wilkinson Road on the night of March 30, 2022.

His house arrest will start Friday. An additional 22 months of incarceration will be suspended on the conditions that Lankford completes 200 hours of community service and five years of probation and surrenders his driver's license for a year, according to the plea agreement. He was facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted at trial.

“This is not the exact result that the Commonwealth, the Sutton family, or (Zoe Pierson, Sutton's fiancé), were hoping for," Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

When reached by phone, Taylor said that there were two potential legal issues, including one involving "new science," that risked the possibility of Lankford not being held accountable for Sutton's death.

One of the potential hurdles was the color of the traffic signal at the moment when Sutton, who had graduated from the Henrico police academy two months earlier, entered the intersection.

If Sutton, rather than Lankford, was the one who ran a red light, as the defense was prepared to argue, that could be viewed as a mitigating factor that would reduce or eliminate Lankford's liability.

The other was how to measure the speed at which Lankford was driving when the crash happened. His truck was old enough that it didn't have a "black box," an onboard computer that would log key information such as driving speed, Taylor said, so prosecutors would have to estimate the speed using a combination of traffic camera footage and Apple Maps location data from Lankford's cell phone.

That is a technique that the county has not previously used in court before, which brought a risk that the judge in the case, L.A. Harris, would deem the speed analysis inadmissible — significantly harming the county's case.

Pierson read a victim impact statement during the hearing Tuesday, recalling the horror of receiving the news of the crash, detailing the injuries that Sutton suffered and mourning the fact that, in an instant, Sutton lost the chance to become a husband or father.

"There is no justice today," Pierson said to Lankford. "If it had been you hurt that night, Trey, who took his oath to protect and serve, would’ve been the one to show up, no questions asked. He would’ve done his best to make sure you went home that night, and you did not extend to him or anybody else on that road the same courtesy."

"It has been 425 days since we had to explain what happened to everyone we knew, 425 days of living in this nightmare, and 425 days in expectation of today. You might rationalize what happened in your head, make excuses for why and how it happened the way it did," Pierson added.

Sutton, 24, of Chesterfield County, was one of four people hurt in the three-vehicle crash. He died of his injuries the next day.

Hundreds of police officers and first responders from across Virginia and the East Coast attended his memorial service. His badge number, 559, was retired.

“He had a purpose,” Henrico Police Chief Col. Eric English said at the time. “We will carry on your dream.”

After the hearing on Tuesday, Craig Curwood, the Sutton family's civil attorney, read a statement on behalf of the family. The family thanked the first responders and medical professionals at VCU Medical Center who cared for Sutton between the crash and his death the following day, and praised Henrico police for their investigation.

"While we are disappointed with the sentence, we know that no sentence will bring back Trey or ease our suffering," Curwood said. "We were hoping for more accountability in the outcome today, but sadly, we could not get that. There is however, some satisfaction in knowing that Jeffery Lankford will be a convicted felon for the rest of his life."

