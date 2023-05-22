It is an uphill battle.

Henrico County police Chief Eric English, who was appointed in 2020 and became the county’s first Black police chief, does not mince words when asked about the diversity gap between his force and his community, and trying to recruit to close the disparity. Like the Greek myth character Sisyphus, English is pushing a boulder up a hill, only for it to feel sometimes like the boulder — with the weight of backlash and distrust — rolling back down.

“It’s very difficult,” English said. “You can’t just look at now and say all of a sudden it’s going to change, when the starting line was very different when policing began.”

According to demographics, the Henrico Police Division is one of many departments across the country that does not fully represent the communities it serves. Henrico County is 51% white and 31% Black, according to U.S. Census data. The county’s police personnel data shows that the percentage of Black police officers in Henrico sits at 7.8%, compared to 85.3% for white officers, as of last June.

English said the backlash that law enforcement has taken over the past several years may have made people apprehensive to join the force, particularly in minority communities.

“There’s a huge distrust in the Black community of police,” English said. “When you look at it historically, that’s always going to be a barrier for us to acquire the necessary amount of people in order to mirror your community.”

Richmond-area police departments trying to thread the recruiting needle In the city of Richmond and Hanover County, the primary law enforcement agencies are about 22% less Black, by percentage, than their local jurisdictions.

English said another part of the diversity gap is family legacy in policing.

Since arriving in Henrico, he learned that many white officers in the division have grandfathers, fathers and sons who also served. English did not see this family dynamic as much during his nearly 30 years with the Richmond police.

“It makes it a little bit more difficult in terms of diversity here, because it’s much more common in white families to have a contingency of folks that have been in law enforcement,” English said. “That’s not common for Black families; even for myself, I’m the only one in my family that’s a law enforcement officer.”

Why representation matters

Experts say race is an element when police and citizens interact and see each other through a prism of racial, cultural and ethnic diversity, but also at a time of heightened anxiety.

Jonathan Zur, president and CEO of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities, noted that law enforcement often shows up in moments of high stress. He said that when people experience emergencies, they can face added stress if they have to question whether an officer understands or believes them.

“I think those types of things become easier to answer when the police department reflects and connects with the community it serves,” Zur said.

Monica Hutchinson, vice president of the Henrico NAACP, said diversity among officers can help with understanding verbal and nonverbal cues from people with different backgrounds.

“Having a group of individuals that have not just racial and ethnic diversity, but also diversity of lived experience, is going to help,” Hutchinson said. “Some of those cultural differences can be the difference between thinking that someone’s being aggressive versus knowing that someone’s not.”

The division has a multicultural liaison who partners with the various ethnic groups in Henrico. English added that officers go on community walks and speak with residents to get a gauge on the community and build relationships.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

Recruiting ups and downs

Police applications in Henrico dropped from 1,086 in 2018 to 259 in 2021, according to data compiled by Lee Enterprises, the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s parent company. The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the decreased numbers, but other factors were considered by Henrico police.

Henrico police applicants have to meet certain requirements such as being 21 before the academy graduation date, having a high school diploma or GED before being hired and being a United States citizen.

A felony conviction, certain misdemeanor convictions, and a driving record with more than six penalty points within the past year are among the items that will disqualify applicants from being considered for officer.

English changed a few of the guidelines to try and increase the applicant pool; tattoos are no longer required to be covered, and are permitted on visible areas such as hands.

Before English became chief, prospective officers were not allowed to use marijuana or THC products within the previous two years. The policy has since been adjusted to only ban those products on or after their date of application.

The division’s recruiting team plans to cast a wider net at education centers, military bases (through the Army Pays program) and colleges, including historically Black institutions.

Henrico also seeks to increase gender diversity on the force. The division is involved with the 30x30 Initiative, a national program that works toward having women represent 30% of police recruits by 2030. Henrico currently employs 14% female officers, according to county personnel data.

In 2022, police applications in Henrico rose to 418 through Oct. 19, but that is less than half of the 2018 total.

Diversity not a cure-all

With the recent case of five Black Memphis officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols, a Black man, police departments are faced with looking beyond “checking boxes” and finding additional ways to improve officer-to-citizen interactions.

“I think supervision is extremely important, especially when you have specialty units,” English said, referring to the Scorpion street crime unit of which the charged Memphis officers were a part. “You’ve got to have proper oversight.”

There also has been scrutiny of officer conduct in light of the death of Irvo Otieno, 28, in March at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County. Seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies and three employees of the psychiatric hospital have been charged with second-degree murder and are accused of smothering Otieno to death.

(The sheriff's office is separate from the Henrico County Police Department and handles security for jails and courthouses, among other duties. Data shows the racial makeup of its 307 staffers is 60% Black and 31% white.)

The family of Otieno, who was Black, has said he was experiencing a mental health crisis. Authorities have not released body camera footage of the incident.

Henrico PD has a body-worn camera policy in which supervisors conduct regular audits to see if improvements can be made based on the video footage. The department prioritizes de-escalation training and recently took part in ICAT training, which stands for integrating communications, assessment and tactics.

Henrico residents and community groups not only want to see more diverse officers, but more representation at the top positions.

“Something that has to be discussed is making sure that positions of leadership are also diversified, making sure that our Black officers have the opportunity for advancement within the police department,” Hutchinson said.

When the search for a new police chief commenced in 2020, the county conducted an external hiring process for the first time, eventually leading to English’s hire.

“[English] is absolutely the right person at the right time to put out that welcome for all of our community,” said Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas.

Henrico citizens also advocated for the county to establish a police civilian review board to increase accountability. A proposal was brought before the Board of Supervisors in 2021, but the measure never reached the voting stage.

For now, Henrico police are looking to the future. The newest batch of police recruits started this spring. The class includes eight white males, five Black males, two white females, four Black females and one Hispanic male.

