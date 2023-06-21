Anxious Democrats are seeking to downplay — or ignore altogether — the impact of new criminal charges against President Joe Biden's son, Hunter. And as Democrats dodge, former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies seized on the legal development to tighten his grip on the GOP and deflect from his own legal shortcomings. But in a nation deeply divided by partisanship, there were few signs immediately after Hunter Biden’s plea deal was announced on Tuesday that the unprecedented prosecution of a president’s son had shifted the 2024 election in any significant way. Democratic officials privately described the federal case against his son as a minor distraction at most that could linger deep into next year.