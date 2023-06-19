A teenager is dead after a raucous house party in Henrico escalated into fights and gunfire Saturday night, police say.

Henrico Police received an initial call around 10 p.m. Saturday reporting a loud party at a residence in the 5300 block of Jennifer Pond Way. Officers responding to the scene worked to clear the area.

About an hour later, police started to receive additional calls to the same home, including reports that people were fighting and someone had been shot.

Officers returning to the scene found a juvenile female teenager and an adult male victim. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The adult male's injuries were considered non-life-threatening, but the teenager died at the hospital.

Police are working with the medical examiner's office to determine the exact cause of death for the teenager, whose identity is being withheld due to her age.

Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Matthew Pecka urged anyone with additional information about the circumstances surrounding this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

"There were a lot of people at this gathering, some of (whom) may have details which may help detectives in the case," Pecka said in a statement Monday morning. "Whether you have knowledge, video, or any details connecting those who are responsible, come forward and share the information anonymously."