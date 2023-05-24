Henrico Police have asked for assistance from the public in investigating a homicide near the Richmond Raceway Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 5900 block of Queens Thorpe Court around 2 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a shooting.

First responders and officers arriving on the scene located an adult male in a car with "obvious signs of trauma," according to a statement from Henrico Police.

The victim, Lavelle Lee Roe, 36, of Henrico County, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Police are looking for any information from community members about what they may have seen or heard in the area as early as noon Tuesday.

Anyone with information, even small details, is encouraged to call Detective Rosser of the Henrico Police at (804) 501-5247 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.

