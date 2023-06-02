Police released new information Friday about a May incident in which a gun was found in a bathroom at a Henrico County elementary school.

Shortly before noon May 16, administrators at Longdale Elementary School notified a school resource officer that a student had told a teacher about another student who was in possession of a firearm at school.

An initial investigation identified the student who had been in possession of the gun, and the gun was located. The school briefly operated under a "lock and teach" protocol, but it was determined that there was no direct threat to campus, and classes continued that afternoon.

After further investigation, Matthew Craig Berger, 39 — the parent of the student who was in possession of the firearm — has been charged with abuse or neglect of children, a felony, and allowing access to firearms by children, a misdemeanor.

"As a community, we must have age-appropriate conversations about firearm safety with our family and friends," Henrico Police said in a statement Friday. "Remember to take the time to limit access to any firearms within the household and secure them so accidents cannot happen."

In late May, the school division announced a plan to install weapons scanners at all county public schools. Scanners would be placed in high schools as early as the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year, with middle and elementary schools to follow.