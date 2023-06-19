A man who barricaded himself into a home in Henrico County Sunday when police tried to serve him a warrant on charges in Portsmouth is in police custody.

Henrico Police identified the man as Risaiah Lorenzo Wyatt, of Portsmouth. Police encountered Wyatt, 22, Sunday afternoon in the 4200 block of Fayette Circle, when they arrived to serve a warrant after emergency services had responded to the neighborhood earlier for a medical emergency call.

Wyatt shut the door and refused officers' commands, so police closed streets in the area to set up a perimeter and waited for additional resources to arrive.

Police took Wyatt into custody Sunday evening. Information about his charges has not been made public, but he is in custody at a local hospital, receiving treatment for a matter that police say is unrelated to his arrest.

