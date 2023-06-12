Update, 10:30 a.m.: Henrico Police announced on Twitter that Roman is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a pursuit that brought officers into the City of Richmond.

Forensic units from both Richmond and Henrico police departments are on the scene at the intersection of 35th and East Marshall streets in Chimborazo.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Our original story: Police in Henrico County have asked the public to help them locate a Henrico man who is wanted on multiple charges in both Henrico and Fairfax counties.

Dana Paul Roman, 45, has active warrants for his arrest in connection with "multiple violent incidents," according to a statement from Henrico Police, including a shooting altercation in Fairfax County Sunday.

Roman, described as a 6-foot-1, 230-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes, is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, abduction, carjacking and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony in Fairfax, as well as charges of malicious wounding and robbery in Henrico.

Police consider Roman to be armed and dangerous, and warn people not to approach him. Anyone with information on Roman's whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 instead.

