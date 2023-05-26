Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Three juvenile males were injured Thursday night in a shooting near the White Oak Village shopping center, Henrico police say.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle just before 9 p.m. Thursday after reports of a firearm violation.

Upon arriving at the scene, police located three juvenile victims, who were subsequently taken to area hospitals for treatment. None of the victims' injuries are considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.