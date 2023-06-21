Henrico Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that left a juvenile male in critical condition.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived on scene, they located a juvenile male suffering "obvious signs of trauma," according to a statement from Henrico Police.

Police rendered aid at the scene until emergency responders were able to arrive and take the victim to an area hospital.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect, also a juvenile male, who has been taken into police custody. He currently faces a charge of underage possession of a firearm, though police say more charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Seay at (804) 501-7323 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.