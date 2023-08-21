A driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run has surrendered to Richmond police detectives.

Tierra Carter, 35, of Richmond, surrendered at police headquarters on Thursday. She has been charged with felony hit and run in connection to the incident. Detectives have identified the victim as Vanmeshia Proctor, 26, of Richmond.

Additional charges are pending.

At about 6:29 a.m. on Aug. 12, officers were called to the 1600 block of Littlepage Street for the report of a pedestrian struck. Officers arrived and found an adult female, Proctor, down and injured after being struck by a vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital where later that day she succumbed to her injuries.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team responded and determined the vehicle was traveling on Littlepage Street when it struck Proctor before the motorist fled the scene. Following additional investigation, RPD Major Crimes detectives developed Carter as a suspect.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

