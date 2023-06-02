A Hopewell man is in custody after police say he made bomb threats against the city's court building in March and April.

Robert Lee Millis, 56, was arrested without incident Tuesday afternoon and charged with two felony counts of threatening to bomb or damage buildings after officers executed a search warrant at his residence on North 10th Avenue, police said.

Police say that officers responded to two separate threats against the courthouse on East Broadway Street: one on the morning of March 8, then a second the morning of April 19. Both threats were received shortly before 9 a.m.

On both occasions, Hopewell police coordinated responses with the Hopewell Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police. Trained canine units searched the area, but did not find explosive devices on either day.

Court records show that Millis was scheduled for a pre-sentencing hearing March 8 at 9 a.m., just minutes after the first bomb threat was received, for four charges that he pleaded guilty to in early January: misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, driving with a revoked or suspended license and failure to stop at the scene of an accident; and a felony count of eluding police.

After the bomb threat, Millis' hearing was rescheduled for 9 a.m. April 19 -- less than 10 minutes after the second threat came in.

Millis' sentencing hearing in the previous charges is now set for June 14, and his next court appearance on the bomb threat charges will take place September 11. He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George.