A Hopewell man was indicted by a grand jury on August 8 in the shooting death of Richmond Fire Lieutenant Ashley Berry, who was gunned down while shielding her 5-year-old son from gunfire on Thanksgiving Day 2019.

Darrell Donnell Taylor Jr., 30, of Hopewell, is charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit murder and shooting into an occupied building, according to reporting from WRIC. He is currently in custody on unrelated charges and will be arraigned at a later date.

On November 28, 2019, officers responded to the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police located Berry suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. She was pronounced dead at VCU Medical Center the next day.

Police said that Berry, who had been visiting her boyfriend's family for a Thanksgiving celebration, was not the intended target of the shooting.

Berry had served the Richmond Fire Department since 2011. Police said she was struck while protecting her 5-year-old son from the gunfire. She was 33 years old.

“This tragic incident occurred almost four years ago and yet the officers and detectives working this investigation never gave up hope,” said Interim Police Chief Greg Taylor in a statement.