"My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight. State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward."
Cars and police gather around Altria Theater, the site of a shooting at the Huguenot High School graduation on June 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
“A shooting outside of a high school graduation ceremony — what should be one of the most exciting, fulfilling moments of a young person’s life. I’m heartbroken for the victims, young Virginians, and families involved. My team and I are closely monitoring for updates.”
— U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Richmond
“Praying for people in Richmond this evening.”
— State Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Richmond
"This is tragic, but also traumatic because this is their graduation."
— Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney
Multiple people were shot at a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia's capital city, according to Scripps News Richmond. The shooting happened as the graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School was wrapping up at Altria Theater in Richmond, near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus.
