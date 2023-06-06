Gunfire erupted in Monroe Park Tuesday afternoon, wounding seven people, two of them fatally. The shooting touched off mayhem in the nearby Altria Theater, where high school graduation ceremonies were being held.

Officials are piecing together how the shooting happened.

4 p.m.: Huguenot High School graduation begins at the Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St., a historic 3,565-seat venue on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

5:13 p.m.: Richmond police officers respond to initial reports of gunfire outside of the theater.

6:05 p.m.: VCU issues a campus alert about "a shooting incident" near the theater.

6:34 p.m.: The Richmond Police Department says officers are concentrating on the intersection of Laurel and Franklin streets. Multiple injuries are reported.

6:37 p.m.: Richmond Public Schools announces all schools will close Wednesday and graduation ceremonies are postponed.

6:46 p.m.: City of Richmond shuts down nine intersections around the site, as well as the 800 block of West Franklin Street.

7 p.m.: Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards, Mayor Levar Stoney and Superintendent Jason Kamras hold a press conference. Edwards confirms 13 people were transported by ambulance to MCV. Seven people sustained gunshot wounds, with three of them considered life threatening. Two people sustained injuries in a fall, including one 9-year-old was hit by a car. Edwards reports two people are in custody in relation to the shooting.

9 p.m.: RPD holds a second press conference. Edwards says that an 18-year-old graduate and a 32-year-old male were killed. Edwards also said that the suspect is a 19-year-old who he did not believe was a student. A 9-year old girl struck by a car has non life-threatening injuries, he said.

GALLERY: Shooting after Huguenot High School graduation ceremony