Multiple people were shot at a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia's capital city, according to Scripps News Richmond. The shooting happened as the graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School was wrapping up at Altria Theater in Richmond, near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus.
6:05 p.m.: VCU issues a campus alert about "a shooting incident" near the theater.
6:34 p.m.: The Richmond Police Department says officers are concentrating on the intersection of Laurel and Franklin streets. Multiple injuries are reported.
6:37 p.m.: Richmond Public Schools announces all schools will close Wednesday and graduation ceremonies are postponed.
6:46 p.m.: City of Richmond shuts down nine intersections around the site, as well as the 800 block of West Franklin Street.
7 p.m.: Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards, Mayor Levar Stoney and Superintendent Jason Kamras hold a press conference. Edwards confirms 13 people were transported by ambulance to MCV. Seven people sustained gunshot wounds, with three of them considered life threatening. Two people sustained injuries in a fall, including one 9-year-old was hit by a car. Edwards reports two people are in custody in relation to the shooting.
9 p.m.: RPD holds a second press conference. Edwards says that an 18-year-old graduate and a 32-year-old male were killed. Edwards also said that the suspect is a 19-year-old who he did not believe was a student. A 9-year old girl struck by a car has non life-threatening injuries, he said.
