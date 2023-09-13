Authorities with the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies are searching for an inmate who escaped a prison facility in Petersburg Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Officials said Charles Gore, who is serving a 120-month sentence on drug-related charges, went missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution Petersburg in Prince George County around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities described Gore as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed to The Richmond Times-Dispatch that they were involved in the manhunt, but said the U.S. Marshals Service was leading the case. The spokesperson declined to say where the search for Gore is focused, and whether he is believed to still be in the area. She referred all questions to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Those with information on Gore's whereabouts are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 804-545-8501.

From the archives: 65 photos of Richmond in the 1930s