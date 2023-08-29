The new prosecutor handling the high-profile Irvo Otieno murder case is pushing for more evidence, saying that "additional investigation" was needed.

Specially elected Dinwiddie Commonwealth Attorney Jonathan Bourlier said Tuesday that his top priority was familiarizing himself with the case’s evidence.

“We had no less than 20 meetings with many individuals from many different roles within the case to fully assess the situation,” Bourlier said. “In these cases before us, we felt much additional investigation was needed to ensure we are fairly and accurately prosecuting this situation, which we are still undertaking.”

Otieno, 28, died while shackled and handcuffed by seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies and three Central State Hospital employees, who restrained him on the ground at the Dinwiddie County psychiatric facility for 12 minutes.

A medical examiner ruled the March 6 death a homicide by asphyxiation, and a grand jury indicted all 10 defendants. The case garnered national attention as a video recording of the incident became public.

The family of Otieno said he had struggled with mental health problems and was mistreated while in custody. Lawyers for the defendants have said at court hearings that he was combative and they had been trying to restrain him.

The case’s eight defendants appear to be headed for eight separate trials. The decision was welcomed by defense attorneys, who have successfully argued different degrees of fault in Otieno’s death. Already, charges against two defendants have been dropped.

Bourlier has issued subpoenas for more records from the Henrico Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 23, Bourlier said his office argued with Henrico Sheriff’s counsel over the subpoenas, and that a ruling would be forthcoming soon from Dinwiddie Circuit Court Judge Joseph Teefey.

Bourlier said that the subpeona is under seal, and he couldn't discuss the details of what records he is seeking from the Henrico Sheriff's office.

The next appearance in the case is on Sept. 19. Bourlier expects trial dates to be set for the eight defendants by by Oct. 17.

“As always, the focus of my office should be faithful to the pursuit of justice, and that is the paramount focus we undertake in this case, as well as all others,” Bourlier said.

Bourlier, who has previously said he did not have prosecutorial experience, is learning on the job. His predecessor Ann Cabell Baskervill resigned from the post in June to attend graduate school in Paris.

Bourlier was one of two names on the ballot for the November commonwealth’s attorney election. He was appointed by judges for Dinwiddie County Circuit court, including Teefey. Virginia code states that circuit court judges can elect a replacement Commonwealth’s Attorney in the event of a vacancy.

It remains to be seen who will try the case. Bourlier is running against Amanda Mann, an attorney from Prince George County.

Caroline Ouko, Otieno’s mother, could not be immediately reached for comment on Bourlier’s handling of the case. Previously, she said that systemic racism “swallowed her son.” Ouko and her other son, Leon Ochieng, described their Otieno as an athlete, musician, and gentle giant.

“He was selfless. He was gracious, he was kind,” said Ouko, who described the promises Leon and Irvo made to her: that they would both succeed and one day take care of her.

“All those good things that will never be because someone did not speak up, someone did not step up” Ouko said.

Mark Krudys, a civil rights lawyer representing the family, said that Bourlier is earnest and hard working, but that the small office is outmatched by the eight experienced defense attorneys representing the case’s many defendants.

“They need the resources and assistance of the federal government, both in assisting them in their efforts and/or to launch its own criminal investigation,” Krudys said.

Krudys said he remains frustrated that the Department of Justice has not pursued civil rights charges of its own. Krudys and national civil rights lawyer Ben Crump issued a press release calling for DOJ intervention in June, a week after Baskervill’s resignation.

Department of Justice spokesperson Kari Foote has previously said that they were monitoring the case, but that they had not announced charges and had no new statements to share on the matter.

“It’s confounding to the family that DOJ continues to sit on the sidelines,” Krudys said. “Indeed, why have a Civil Rights Division if it seemingly ignores egregious civil rights breaches?”