The remaining eight defendants charged with second-degree murder in the death of Irvo Otieno appear to be headed towards separate trials, a reversal of the case’s original strategy to try all of them together.

Jonathan Bourlier, the Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney, on Tuesday withdrew a motion to join the eight defendants’ cases. That motion had been made by former Commonwealth Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill, who left the office on June 20.

On Tuesday, Judge Joe Teefey continued several of the cases to September 19, when a trial date for the defendants will be finalized.

Since court proceedings began after the second-degree murder charges were filed, lawyers for the defendants, the Henrico Sheriff's deputies and the Central State Hospital employees, have argued that there were varying degrees of culpability in Otieno’s death and that for all of them to be tried together was unfair.

Two attorneys, Rhonda Quagliana and Emily Munn, successfully argued that point, and Teefey denied an initial motion for a single trial. Shortly later, Baskervill dropped charges against their clients, Darian Blackwell and Sadarius Williams, both employees of the maximum security prison who encountered Otieno for the first time minutes before he died.

Otieno succumbed while shackled and handcuffed by seven deputies and three employees of Central State, who restrained him on the ground for 12 minutes. A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide by asphyxiation, and a grand jury indicted all ten defendants in March. The case garnered national attention as video recording the incident became public.

The remaining defendants are Kaiyell Sanders, Dwayne Bramble, Randy Boyer, Jermaine Branch, Tabitha Levere, Wavie Jones, Bradley Disse, and Brandon Rogers. Jones is the only remaining hospital employee among them.

A lawyer for Branch, Cary Bowen, said he was satisfied with the outcome on Tuesday.

“I’m happier that it’s being tried separately, yes,” said Bowen, who added that there is “a lot of mess in this.”

What remained unclear is who will prosecute the case.

Bourlier is acting as the prosecutor for the county until a formal election of the next Commonwealth’s Attorney in November.

Bourlier, a trial attorney with a law degree from Liberty University, was chosen by Dinwiddie judges to fill Baskervill’s seat in the interim. He’s running against Prince George County Attorney Amanda Mann. Campaign signs for both marked the street outside the Dinwiddie Courthouse.

Bowen suggested that the continuation will serve the prosecution. “It’ll give him time to figure it out,” said Bowen, referring to Bourlier.

Separately, lawyers for the family of Otieno have expressed frustration with the Dinwiddie trial proceedings.

National civil rights lawyer Ben Crump and Richmond civil rights lawyer Mark Krudys released a statement requesting that the Department of Justice take up the case, citing Bourlier’s inexperience and the complexity of the case.

“In our opinion, the newly appointed CA and his similarly new, small staff – with an ample caseload apart from the indictment of Mr. Otieno’s killers – are not adequately prepared to prosecute the eight defendants, all of whom have separate, experienced counsel,” Crump and Krudys wrote.

Teefey also granted permission for two of the defendants, Dwayne Bramble and Jermaine Branch, to travel out of state to visit ailing relatives and family members.

Four defendants will next appear on August 23, where their cases are also likely to be continued until September 19.

Mugshots: 8 charged in death of Irvo Otieno Kaiyell Sanders Randy Boyer Tabitha Levere Bradley Disse Dwayne Bramble Jermaine Branch Brandon Rogers Wavie Jones