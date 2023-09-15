The state health department in April investigated Parham Doctors’ Hospital, where Irvo Otieno was first admitted before he died days later at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County. Seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and a Central State hospital worker have been charged in the death, in a case that has garnered national attention.

Pryor Green, a spokesperson for Parham parent company HCA Healthcare, said “a survey was performed at (the hospital) by the Virginia Department of Health at the request of” the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Green said the employees “fully participated and cooperated in the survey performed by the VDH,” but she would not elaborate about the nature of the investigation.

“To ensure the integrity of the CMS survey process, (the hospital) cannot comment further on such surveys,” she said.

Brookie Crawford, a health department spokesperson, confirmed that officials with the state agency visited Parham to conduct the investigation. Findings have not been made public.

WTVR-TV, which first reported the state investigation, said the inquiry was prompted by a complaint about how Otieno was treated at Parham. Parham is one of three hospitals within the Henrico Doctors’ Hospitals campus.

HCA has an agreement with Henrico government’s mental health agency to provide behavioral health emergency services. Henrico officials have previously declined a request to release reports about the events that took place at Parham.

Otieno, 28, was taken to Parham on March 3, then to the Henrico County Jail, and later Central State Hospital, a psychiatric hospital. He died of asphyxiation on March 6 after being pinned to the ground for about 12 minutes during the intake process, while in handcuffs and leg shackles.

His death was ruled as a homicide, and second-degree murder charges were filed against the deputies and Central State worker. Charges were also filed against two other hospital workers, but later dropped by the Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Attorneys for the defendants have said Otieno was being combative and they were trying to restrain him. The family of Otieno has said he was having a mental health crisis and has called for a federal Department of Justice investigation.