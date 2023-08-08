A teenager convicted of murdering a Henrico High School student and basketball player was hit with a life sentence on Tuesday.

Jaishon Banks in January was found guilty of killing Diamond Brown-Mosby during a robbery on May 19, 2022.

Brown-Mosby had been a passenger in the car with Tyjon Barrett, the driver, who had arranged to sell Banks a half-pound of marijuana, authorities said. Prosecutors said that Banks and friends arrived at Barrett’s car intending to rob him instead.

Banks arrived in a ski mask and entered the back of Barrett’s car, prosecutors said at trial. After a struggle, Banks shot Brown-Mosby.

She later died at a local hospital. Prosecutors described Brown-Mosby as a basketball standout at Henrico High School.

County Manager Vithoulkas has asked for a moment of silence for @HenricoSchools student Diamond Brown-Mosby, a 17-year-old at Henrico High who was shot and killed last week. A basketball player and class leader, Diamond was set to graduate with her classmates in June. — Henrico County Government (@HenricoNews) May 24, 2022

Banks, who turned 18 in jail, received a life-sentence for a first-degree murder charge. He also received 20 years on an armed robbery charge, with 10 years suspended, as well as three years for using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

The judge, John Marshall, granted prosecutors request to sentence Banks to life in prison. In doing so, Marshall followed the upper end of Virginia's sentencing guidelines, which recommend between 20 years to life in prison for murder.

Attorney Kevin Calhoun, who represented Banks, said they were disappointed with the outcome, which they felt didn't factor in his age at the time of committing the crime.

"It's very severe for a very young boy," said Calhoun, who had asked for between 25 and 40 years. "I tried to explain to the judge that Mr. Banks would be a different man by then."

However, because he was a juvenile at the time of the crime, Banks may become eligible for parole under new legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2020.

“Diamond was a kind young woman and a talented student-athlete,” Castillo-Rose wrote. “Her loss will be felt on every walkway and classroom in our school.”

