A forum featuring area law enforcement hosted by The Times-Dispatch is changing locations.

"Three Years After George Floyd: A Conversation About Community Policing” will now be held at The Times-Dispatch Hanover Plant at 8460 Times-Dispatch Blvd. in Mechanicsville. The free event is 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.

Moderated by Times-Dispatch Opinion Editor Scott Bass, the forum will feature Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards, Henrico County Police Chief Eric English and Virginia Commonwealth University Police Chief John Venuti.

Panelists are columnist Michael Paul Williams, reporter Em Holter and Brian Williams, associate professor of public policy at the University of Virginia. Questions can be submitted to sbass@timesdispatch.com.