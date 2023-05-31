A Philadelphia man who was arrested in Chesterfield County earlier this week is set to be extradited to South Carolina after investigators linked him to a homicide there.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Tuesday that David Delgado, Jr., was being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the death of a 26-year-old woman whose body was found near a road in Seneca — a city in the northwestern corner of the state, just over 20 miles from the Georgia border.
Deputies spoke to family members, who found blood inside a home on South Gate Drive Monday evening after going to a nearby town that afternoon. When they returned, they saw Delgado quickly exit the home and speed away in a silver Chrysler 300 as one of the family members attempted to get him to stop.
Arrest warrants allege that Delgado, who investigators say was in a relationship with the woman and had been staying at the South Gate Drive residence with her for about a month, shot her in the upper body with an AR-15 rifle and disposed of the body.
Delgado, who was arrested Tuesday in Chesterfield and charged with eluding police, giving false identification and reckless driving, is in custody at Chesterfield County Jail pending extradition proceedings.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch has contacted Chesterfield police for more information about the circumstances surrounding Delgado's arrest and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for details on extradition proceedings.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is made available.
