When a day reserved for joy and celebration abruptly turns to terror, few words can be said that will make a difference.

Weeks like this one have become a heartbreaking refrain across this country as gun violence continues, and journalists must yet again arrive to tragedies and witness collective grief.

Most assignments we receive as photojournalists get easier over time. We learn to navigate the halls of the Capitol, how to approach strangers on the street and the art of freezing the high-speed action of sporting events. The thing that doesn’t get easier happened, again, on Tuesday night.

The call we dread is when we’re told that violence has once more taken the lives of innocent people and that we have to get to the scene as quickly as possible.

We’re assigned to document these situations not to put people’s grief on display, but to be the eyes of the community — to keep a record of what has happened and, hopefully, to help keep it from happening again.

The photography team at the Richmond Times-Dispatch is dedicating this week’s Through Our Lens feature to the memories of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith — and to those who were injured in Tuesday’s shooting.

