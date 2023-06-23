The Richmond Police Department announced Thursday it would hold a news conference the next day to update the public about the Huguenot High School graduation shooting, which left two dead and five hospitalized with gunshot wounds in the heart of Richmond’s Monroe Park on June 6.

"To be transparent, RPD will provide updated information based on evidence, understanding that this is still an open and ongoing investigation," Tracy Walker, a spokesperson for the department, said in a statement distributed to the media.

However, an hour before the scheduled 3 p.m. briefing on Friday afternoon, RPD abruptly canceled it.

In lieu of a conference, police sent out a statement and a 3-minute video message from interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards. Edwards said they cancelled plans at the request of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

"Unfortunately, I'm not going to be able to provide the types of details that many in the media have been asking for," said Edwards, a decision which came after "careful review of the evidence at this time" and "in consultation with the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's office."

Police have arrested one suspect: 19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard. Pollard was charged with second-degree murder in the killings of Renzo Smith and Shawn Jackson. Smith was Jackson’s stepfather.

The shooting occurred minutes after Jackson received his diploma at Richmond's Altria Theater. The school community was filtering out into Monroe Park, still in their graduation caps and gowns.

Police have repeatedly asked for more video evidence from attendees. On Friday, they also encouraged other victims of the shooting to reach out to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Edwards said the department’s Major Crimes Unit has hundreds of hours of videos. The investigation is being led by Major Crimes Detective Jeffrey Crewell.

Five others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Edwards announced the last of them is expected to recover.

The Times-Dispatch reached out to RPD with questions in the weeks after the shooting - which have gone unanswered - with police citing a discretionary clause in the Virginia public records law that allows for the withholding of information related to investigations.

The Times-Dispatch asked for information about the gun used in the shooting, the three other guns found at the scene of the graduation, and about the claim made by Jackson’s aunt that she believed there was another individual involved in the shooting.

The Times-Dispatch asked for police to clarify how they determined a second suspect at the scene of the graduation was not involved, as well as 911 calls from the event and a narrative report from VCU's police department, which was among the first agencies to respond to the scene of the shooting.

Edwards did address the second shooter in Friday's video message. "We've been able to exclude him based on witness statements and direct video evidence," Edwards said.

Virginia lawmakers talk gun policy after Richmond mass shooting Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., included a ban on assault rifles - as well as gun safety measures that Virginia already adopted - in a broader new legislative package.

Police also have not clarified why Pollard wasn't immediately charged with more offenses if he was the only shooter. Five others were shot at the graduation, but only two second-degree murder charges have been filed against Pollard, the police's principal suspect.

Edwards also clarified that police think no guns were in the Altria Theater at the actual time of the graduation. Edwards said the department is holding back on details about the guns recovered from the graduation scene.

Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin has so far declined to comment on the case.

Close A carnation lays on the ground in Monroe Park on Wednesday near where a shooting claimed two lives and injured several people the night before after Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony at the Altria Theater. Flowers lay on the ground in Monroe Park on Wednesday near where gunfire Tuesday turned the joy of Huguenot High School's graduation into sorrow. Dana Morgan, left, and Tori Carter participate in a prayer circle in Monroe Park for the victims of Tuesday's deadly shooting. Gunfire broke out outside the Altria Theater right after Huguenot High School's commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023. Shawn Jackson, who had just graduated, and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, were mortally wounded. Assistant Bishop Gayle Harris of the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia leads attendees in singing "Amazing Grace" at a vigil hosted by Grace & Holy Trinity Church on Thursday in the aftermath of Tuesday's tragedy. A sign at Huguenot High School on Wednesday still displayed commencement details the day after one of its graduates and his stepfather were fatally shot after the ceremony. A person tends to a makeshift memorial on Thursday that was built in remembrance of the victims of Tuesday’s shooting. The violence erupted moments after happy family, friends and school personnel were leaving the theater after the graduation. A participant holds a candle during a vigil hosted by Grace & Holy Trinity Church on Thursday to remember Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, Renzo Smith. Reaction to Richmond shooting A carnation lays on the ground in Monroe Park on Wednesday near where a shooting claimed two lives and injured several people the night before after Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony at the Altria Theater. Flowers lay on the ground in Monroe Park on Wednesday near where gunfire Tuesday turned the joy of Huguenot High School's graduation into sorrow. Dana Morgan, left, and Tori Carter participate in a prayer circle in Monroe Park for the victims of Tuesday's deadly shooting. Gunfire broke out outside the Altria Theater right after Huguenot High School's commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023. Shawn Jackson, who had just graduated, and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, were mortally wounded. Assistant Bishop Gayle Harris of the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia leads attendees in singing "Amazing Grace" at a vigil hosted by Grace & Holy Trinity Church on Thursday in the aftermath of Tuesday's tragedy. A sign at Huguenot High School on Wednesday still displayed commencement details the day after one of its graduates and his stepfather were fatally shot after the ceremony. A person tends to a makeshift memorial on Thursday that was built in remembrance of the victims of Tuesday’s shooting. The violence erupted moments after happy family, friends and school personnel were leaving the theater after the graduation. A participant holds a candle during a vigil hosted by Grace & Holy Trinity Church on Thursday to remember Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, Renzo Smith.