The Memorial Day holiday weekend claimed nine lives on the state’s highways, according to the Virginia State Police.

Based on preliminary data that was released Wednesday, the police said between the hours of midnight Friday, May 26, and midnight Monday, May 29, that nine died on the state’s highways, including drivers, passengers and four motorcyclists.

During that same time period, Virginia Troopers also cited 771 seat belt violations and 136 child-restraint violations.

The fatalities occurred despite authorities taking part in a nationwide, state-sponsored “Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.)” and also the annual “Click It or Ticket” seat belt education and enforcement campaign.

State police urged the public to be more careful on the roads in the wake of the highway deaths.

“We are in the midst of schools letting out and summer travel plans being made,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “If this past Memorial Day weekend is any indication of what Virginia’s highways may look like during the coming summer months, then we desperately need drivers and passengers to make a committed effort to buckle up everyone in a vehicle, share the road responsibly with motorcycles, and drive distraction free.

“Responsible, safe, and sober driving saves lives. It is really that simple,” Settle added.

Participation in the four-day Operation C.A.R.E. required all available state police patrolling the highways to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt.

Virginia Troopers cited 4,990 speeders and 1,924 reckless drivers, and arrested 89 impaired drivers. In addition, 169 felony arrests were made. Virginia State Police also assisted 1,447 disabled motorists. Virginia State Police investigated 1,846 traffic crashes statewide and inspected 634 commercial vehicles during the holiday weekend.

The seven fatal crashes occurred in the city of Richmond and Henry, Loudoun, Orange and Shenandoah counties. Henry and Loudoun had two fatal crashes occur in their jurisdictions.

During the 2022 Memorial Day weekend, 16 individuals died in traffic crashes on Virginia roadways.