Aiden Minor, 18, of Henrico County, was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 1200 block of Garber Street.

Police were called there on a report of random gunfire. Brown was found unresponsive in a side yard and had an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.