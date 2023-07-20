A federal grand jury in Richmond on Wednesday issued a seven-count indictment against a North Chesterfield County couple who are accused of forcing a man to work at their gas station and home.

Harmanpreet Singh, 30, and Kulbir Kaur, 42, are charged with forced labor, conspiracy to commit forced labor, alien harboring for financial gain, document servitude, conspiracy to commit bankruptcy fraud and fraudulent transfers in contemplation of bankruptcy.

The Department of Justice in a statement said they made the victim “provide labor and services at Singh’s store, including working as the cashier, preparing food, cleaning and managing store records.”

Prosecutors said they took his immigration documents and used physical abuse and threats. They also made him live in poor conditions and work long hours for minimum page, according to the statement, which did not include details about how the couple knew the person or his age.

“The indictment further alleges that the defendants harbored the victim after his visa expired for financial gain and committed bankruptcy-related fraud offenses,” the statement said.

The charge of forced labor carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 and mandatory restitution.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Civil Rights Division’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is prosecuting the case.