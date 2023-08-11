The year was 1995. And rural Tazewell County’s office of social services had just nine foster children in its care.

That would soon change. Like an avalanche, those numbers soared. By January of 2000, there were more than 58 kids in Department of Social Services custody. By 2005 more than 120 children, some who had witnessed their parents die, or bore trauma from neglect or abuse.

Tazewell, with a tiny population of 5,000 near the West Virginia border had more children in the foster care system than Henrico County, which at 333,554 people has one of the most populations in the state. The county was shrinking, like much of southwest Virginia, but its foster care numbers kept rising.

“All of a sudden, we had this explosion of kids needing to be removed from their home,” said Elizabeth White, who ran the office from 1983 until she retired.

Opioid cases were a major cause.

Virginians know the opioid epidemic well. Four Virginians die of an opioid overdose each day, the state estimates, and Richmond is the crisis capital, with more than 270 opioid overdoses in 2022.

Less known are the traumatic, second-order shockwaves that addiction effects on communities like Tazewell, and across Virginia, where addiction has taken root and refused to let go. The pivotal years of the opioid epidemic track with a huge increase in state interventions to take custody of children. Like the epidemic itself, their trauma and pain is not easily resolved.

Not an isolated situation

Tazewell was overwhelmed, but it wasn’t unique. State data analyzed The Times-Dispatch show similar numbers in neighboring counties. For example, the service agency in Lee County – the westernmost county in the state – once had just one child in their entire foster care program in 1995. By 2005, they had more than 80.

In Buchanan, Bristol, Wythe and Wise counties, the numbers are disturbingly similar – ticking up slowly in the late '90s, and then breaking like a wave in the mid-2000s, as infamous opiates like OxyContin became generic, cheap, and widespread. Today, those drug makers are on the hook for over $60 billion in damages to the victims of the epidemic.

Nationally, opioids have been tied to more than 70,000 fatal overdoses annually in recent years, mostly from fentanyl and other synthetic drugs.

For the displaced Virginia children, the immediate challenge was finding new homes. When the state takes custody of an at-risk child, they typically place them in a temporary foster placement while they vet candidate families for a longer-term home. The department produces “home studies” of prospective families.

In Tazewell, White said, the drug problems were so widespread that prospect families rarely passed muster.

“We had uncles and aunts who were interested but none of them could pass a drug screen,” said White.

So children from south, southwest, and Shenandoah Valley counties were often moved far from home. A problem on Virginia’s outskirts quickly became one Richmond was tasked to solve. Hundreds of kids from less-resourced counties came to Richmond — a city that actually had an infrastructure to support foster children on a large scale.

Lacey Kangas entered the Virginia foster care system six years ago, at the age of 14. She’s 20 now. Her mother and step-father are both serving jail time for drug offenses, although state agencies removed her from her mother’s even before those arrests.

Kangas described having mixed feelings about foster care. She first went to the custody of an aunt, where she said she was abused by her uncle. Later, Kangas lived in several foster homes throughout Virginia.

Kangas struggled. At one home, she was one of four foster children, and was told by her foster mother that she was “just a paycheck.” The state Department of Social Services pays families an average of $634 per month per child to foster parents, according to agency numbers from 2022.

“I felt powerless,” said Kangas, who is from Spotsylvania County.

Kangas likens her growing up to "Matilda," the Roald Dahl novel-turned-movie about a talented 6-year-old girl with neglectful parents and an abusive school principal. Later, Matilda is saved by a loving teacher, Miss Honey, who ultimately adopts her.

“I can recite that movie like the back of my hand,” Kangas said. “I always dreamed a Miss Honey would come around. I think we all did.”

30% of foster care admissions linked to parental drug abuse

For most, the foster-care system is a trauma of its own, often one that comes in addition to whatever neglect children may have weathered at the hands of their parents, said Adalay Wilson, vice-president of programs at United Methodist Family Services. The agency works with the state to place children 12 and older.

Wilson remarked on the sadness of Virginia’s high foster care numbers. When she joined UMFS in 1989, she imagined that by the end of her career, she’d be able to reduce the need for state-interventions.

Reality has not lived up to her imagination. Across the state, the foster care population multiplied by a factor of five – from 1,323 children in 1995 to 5,693 in 2005. The numbers have not come down since.

One of the key drivers of the change has been parental drug abuse, which was once a bit part in foster care admissions. Today, more than 30% of foster care admissions stem from parental drug abuse, according to state data — six-fold increase over the past 15 years. The rise tracks with overdose deaths of all kinds.

“Just think about that from the perspective of a child — you’re losing a connection with your family, your community,” said Wilson. “Therein lies the trauma.”

A trauma that often primes children to seek escape themselves, which can result in their own addictions.

Parental addiction is what’s called an “early trauma exposure,” said Wilson. “They’re at an increased risk for substance abuse because of that early exposure.”

'I couldn’t stay clean'

Jaden Bohatec entered the foster care system at the age of 2. She did a brief stint — two years — in the early 2000s. Her parents at the time were both actively using heroin and living in a trailer out of Richmond’s East End.

Her father, Jesse Wysocki, got hooked on heroin in the mid-'90s in the wake of a football injury. Wisocki jumped from morphine, to prescription painkillers, and then on to street heroin. He and their mother lost custody of the children, who went on to be adopted by a family in Prince George County. Bohatec uses their last name.

- “There is not a sufficient amount of money we could give to these mothers, or these children." — Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young

“I couldn’t stay clean,” said Wysocki, who went on to achieve longer-term sobriety and now works with the McShin Foundation, a Richmond organization that helps people recover from substance abuse issues. He made his amends to Jaden in 2021, he said. Her twin, Jace, recently joined McShin in pursuit of her own recovery.

Kangas, who graduates from foster care in nine months, said she saw her best-friend in the program fall addicted to drugs as well.

The invisibility of the problem is apparent in how the national settlement for opioids currently ignores using opioid money to help these children. In Tazewell, local politicians had initially floated the idea of using their money to support college scholarships for their foster youth. The county expects to receive $2.3 million from the settlement.

Much of the money from the settlements has strict rules attached that require funds be used to directly fight the epidemic Those rules were written by the lawyers and corporations who forged the agreements, not by Virginia’s distributing agency.

Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young wishes it weren’t so.

“There is not a sufficient amount of money we could give to these mothers, or these children,” said Young. “This was a generational plague for our county. This was a scourge.”

