Charges were dropped on Tuesday against two defendants in the second-degree murder case over the death of Irvo Otieno.

Darian Blackwell and Sadarius Williams were both employees of Central State Hospital, where Otieno died on March 6. Otieno was a 28-year-old Black man who was detained and then arrested by Henrico County police while suffering a mental health episode in early March. Days later, he died while being restrained by a combination of deputies and hospital employees. The case sparked national outrage, which was stoked by the capture of the event on video.

Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill said the decision to not pursue the charges against Blackwell and Williams would “serve justice more than any other course of action would.”

“The decision to withdraw the charges was heavy but it was not difficult,” said Baskervill in an email. “I believe this places the prosecution of Irvo Otieno’s homicide in the strongest possible position upon my departure.”

In early June, Baskervill announced that she was was resigning from her post as the lead prosecutor in Dinwiddie County and was headed to pursue her education in France.

Video from Central State Hospital shows the Blackwell and Williams participating initially in Otieno’s restraint, with Williams stationed near Otieno’s head and Blackwell by Otieno’s feet. The two are involved in his restraint for almost four minutes, but then step away. They assist again several minutes later, this time both attempting to hold Otieno’s feet.

At a previous hearing, Williams’ lawyer, Rhonda Quagliana, successfully argued that her client should not be tried at the same time as seven other Henrico sheriff’s deputies. Williams and Blackwell had no relationship with Otieno, Quagliana said.

She sought to draw distinctions between Williams and the deputies seen punching Otieno in a jail cell earlier that day.

“It’s not an all-for-one and one-for-all,” Quagliana said in court. “It’s actually exactly the opposite.”

Judge Joseph Teefey concurred, and denied Baskervill’s motion to try all 10 defendants in a single trial.

Williams was a star high school running back who earned first-team all-state honors from the Virginia High School Coaches Association in 2014.

Charges remain for eight other defendants, including Wavie Jones, who is the only Central State Hospital employee among the remaining eight. In March, Baskervill said Jones can be seen restraining Otieno’s head in footage of Otieno's death. She said that charges against Jones would “absolutely” stand, although she could “envision him having a separate trial.”

She also said Jones had put in his two week notice two hours before Otieno arrived via transport from the Henrico Jail.

In early June, Baskervill also gave her two weeks, announcing that her last day would be June 20.