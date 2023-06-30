Records obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch show that the owner of a Shenandoah County farm from which nearly 100 horses were rescued in June had previously been investigated for animal cruelty. Some of the horses are recovering in Richmond.

Shenandoah officials arrived at Riverview Farms, a thoroughbred and Paso Fino horse breeding facility in Quicksburg, on June 15 after receiving complaints of at least 100 malnourished horses living in poor conditions, the Shenandoah Sheriff's Office said. A search warrant and affidavit from the incident identify Rose Ann Harper Howell as the owner of the farm, which spans approximately 30 acres.

"After deputies viewed poor living conditions, they found several severely malnourished horses with visible hip bones, ribs, and little fat cover," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Along with law enforcement and animal control officials, four teams of veterinarians, volunteers and representatives from equine rescue organizations Central Virginia Horse Rescue, Shenandoah Valley Equine Rescue Network and Hope’s Legacy assisted in rescuing 98 horses from the farm.

Stacy Franklin, executive director of Central Virginia Horse Rescue who helped get the animals, said all of the horses were identified as thoroughbreds with ages ranging from 6 months to over 20 years old. While 98 horses were taken from Howell’s property, volunteers with rescue organizations including SVERN and Hope’s Legacy said between 100 and 130 horses were found living on the farm, but an official count has not been released.

The rescue concluded on June 19 when the last horse was safely transported off the property, Franklin said.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” Franklin said. “It was an emotionally long and hard four days.”

Howell could not be reached for comment after several attempts via phone and email. No charges have been filed.

'It’s just horrible it got to this point'

The seizure was the third of its kind this year and second-largest to ever take place in Virginia, surpassed only by a 2015 rescue where 101 horses were taken from Peaceable Farms in Somerset, said Shannon Ott, executive director of SVERN.

In March of this year, officials removed 17 horses from a farm in Fauquier County owned by Amanda Stanton and, in February, as many as 15 horses from a Goochland County farm owned by Byrd Rareshide.

Veterinarians use a metric called the Henneke Body Condition Scoring System to evaluate a horse’s health based on the amount of fat on a body. Scores usually range from 1 to 9, with 1 being extremely thin, 9 being obese and the average being 4-6, said Dr. Kate Moga, a veterinarian who treated the horses that were rescued.

BCS scores for the horses rescued from the property ranged from 0.5 to 5 and most horses scored a 2, Franklin said.

Among the several signs of malnourishment was the sand colic from which many of the horses suffered. Colic is a common equine gastrointestinal issue that can be as minor as passing gas or near fatal. Sand colic is a version of colic that occurs when horses accidentally ingest sand while eating and is prevalent in regions with sandy soil like Florida, Moga said. A horse can also contract sand colic while trying to graze in areas where there is very little food, grass or hay available.

Volunteers including Jamie Hemp with Hope's Legacy said horses were found living in stalls covered in manure with little to no bedding. Moga said horses she examined had lice and needed dental treatment and that their hooves were in poor condition.

“It looked like they had not seen a farrier in at least six months,” Moga said. “It’s just horrible it got to this point.”

Just days after the rescue, Maya Proulx, executive director of Hope’s Legacy, said each of the 98 horses was transported to safe facilities where they could receive rehabilitative care thanks to an outpouring of support from the equestrian community.

The groups that rescued the animals each took in several horses and assisted in finding foster homes for the ones they could not care for. Richmond Animal Care and Control also fostered four horses in available stalls they had, said Christie Chipps Peters, director of the organization.

“We had four open stalls in the (Richmond Police Department) barns and asked them to send us the worst ones,” Chipps Peters said. “There was a clear inability to provide enough food for them.”

RACC announced on Facebook on June 23 that one of the four horses they fostered -- a chestnut filly named June -- was euthanized under anesthesia. June had been hospitalized and receiving treatment from veterinarians with the Woodside Equine Clinic for complications related to sand colic. Vets said they found almost 30 pounds of gravel and sand in June’s large intestine and performed colic surgery – which is a major procedure even for horses at a healthy weight.

“June was compromised beyond what we felt comfortable putting her through,” RACC wrote in the Facebook post. “We are mad and sad and angry and thankful all at the same time, and above all we hope she is running free in heaven.”

As of June 28, officials said the investigation into the most recent rescue is still ongoing and no charges have been filed.

Recovery could take many months

Sheriff's officials investigated Howell for animal cruelty and failure to provide food, water, shelter or veterinary care to animals in 2020, according to 13 pages of case documents from the incident obtained from the Shenandoah Sheriff’s Office through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Deputies and a registered veterinarian arrived at another farm owned by Howell in Mount Jackson on the morning of Feb. 26, 2020, after receiving reports of malnourished horses, Shenandoah deputies wrote in the incident report.

After inspecting the facilities and horses, officials found at least 30 horses on the property with signs of lice and BCS scores ranging from 1 to 3, according to the incident report.

There was some hay, grain and water found to be available to the horses, but it was not enough to sustain the number of horses on the property, according to reports from the veterinarian investigating.

Deputies returned the following day to count and catch the remaining horses with low body scores on Howell’s property. But because the horses had not been handled in a long time, it was unsafe to catch them, the reports said.

At least 14 horses were signed over to the Sheriff's Office, and rescue organizations helped foster horses taken from the property, according to the incident report.

Dozens of thoroughbreds and Paso Finos were found, and approximately 30 Paso Finos were taken from Howell's property, said Hemp, who also helped with the 2020 rescue.

One of the horses that remained on Howell's farm died in an accident during a farrier visit months after the rescue.

No charges were filed related to the incident. This is because while officials found unhealthy horses, their condition was not poor enough to warrant bringing charges against Howell, sheriff's officials said. Instead, a plan was put in place for officials to perform regular inspections of the horses remaining on Howell’s property.

According to Virginia's animal cruelty laws, charges can be brought against someone who deprives an animal of food, water and veterinary treatment.

Deputies returned to the farm at least six more times throughout the following year to perform welfare checks on the horses, according to the incident report.

Finding consistent improvements in the amount of food made available to the horses and improvements in their conditions, the case was closed, according to the incident report.

Officials recognized Howell as the owner because of past complaints about the care of horses at the farm, according to the incident report.

Court records also show that Mathias Brothers Inc., a Virginia-based feed company whose grain was found on Howell's property, filed a contract suit against Riverview Farms. Representatives from Mathias Brothers declined to comment on the suit.

Representatives from the rescue organizations said it could take months for the horses to fully recover and that while their foster wait lists are filling up, they are accepting donations.

