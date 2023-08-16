Former Henrico County parks director charged with underage solicitation

The former director of the Henrico County Parks and Recreation Department has been arrested on charges of soliciting a minor in Georgia.

Patrick Nalley was arrested on Tuesday during a sting operation by the Cobb County police, according to a statement released by the community of Brookhaven, where he was director of parks and recreation. The statement said he has been dismissed from the position.

"Although we understand the presumption of innocence, we are acting out of an abundance of caution, as our parks and recreation facilities often have hundreds of children and teens recreating or competing in team sports activities during any given summer day. The safety and comfort of our residents and guests and their families are always our top priority in Brookhaven," City Manager Christian Sigman said in the statement.

Nalley is charged with enticing a child and obscene internet contact with a child. He was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

Nalley drove a city-owned vehicle to Marietta northwest of Atlanta to meet with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl, the city statement said.

According to Nalley's LinkedIn profile, he started in Brookhaven in June. The community is in the northeastern suburbs of Atlanta.

Nalley was appointed to the Henrico County position in April 2022. A press release from the county at the time said he previously was director of recreation, tourism and cultural development for Amherst County in Virginia, facility and aquatics manager of Mount Hood Community College in Gresham, Oregon, director of parks and recreation for the Woodmen Hills Metropolitan District in Peyton, Colorado.

In a July 2021 profile about Nalley's position in Amherst County, the News & Advance in Lynchburg reported that he had a wife and daughter.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.