Petersburg police have apprehended a suspect in the killing of local tattoo artist Brian Chambers.
Chambers, 54, was found dead May 24 at the Budget Motor Inn in Petersburg. He was the proprietor of Bad Monkey Tattoo, a mobile tattoo service that operated in the area.
The Petersburg Bureau of Police announced Wednesday evening via Facebook that Raymond Ruffin had been arrested and was being charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a known felon."Petersburg Bureau of Police would like to thank our community partners and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force for their collaborative efforts in apprehending the suspect," the department wrote.
