Petersburg police are investigating a death at a local hotel Wednesday night.

According to a tweet posted by the Petersburg Bureau of Police shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the department is looking into the circumstances surrounding how a person died at the Budget Motor Inn, located just off of U.S. 460 Business on Jamestown Road

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Petersburg Bureau of Police at (804) 732-4222 or contact Crime Solvers anonymously at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.

