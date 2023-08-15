Chesterfield County police on Tuesday identified the pedestrian killed in a crash on Route 1 early Saturday as Brandon J. Baker, 37, of Chester.

Police said a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta was south on the 1300 block of Route 1 at around 4:55 a.m. Saturday and struck Baker, who was in the roadway. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

