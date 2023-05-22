Richmond authorities on Monday released the name of the man found dead in an alley on Saturday.

Walter Robinson III, 36, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 4500 block of Hanover Avenue.

Police were called at 11:54 a.m. Saturday. Officials said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.