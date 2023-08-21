Police responded to Emporia Street and Hillbrook Avenue north of Williamsburg Road at 9:06 p.m. and heard several gunshots, police said.
A group of men was seen running from a yard and driving away in vehicles, police said.
A man was found in a yard in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was identified as Earl Young Jr., 44, of Henrico.
A man also approached police and said he was shot, police said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5581.
