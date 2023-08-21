Police responded to Emporia Street and Hillbrook Avenue north of Williamsburg Road at 9:06 p.m. and heard several gunshots, police said.

A group of men was seen running from a yard and driving away in vehicles, police said.

A man was found in a yard in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico Police is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue Sunday evening (08/20).



Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Det. Noah at (804) 501-5581 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. pic.twitter.com/JM9FjUYQSX — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) August 21, 2023

The man was identified as Earl Young Jr., 44, of Henrico.

A man also approached police and said he was shot, police said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5581.