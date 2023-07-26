A grand jury has upgraded charges for Amari Pollard, the accused shooter in the Huguenot High School graduation shooting, to include first-degree murder charges.

Pollard previously stood accused of two second-degree murder charges. He has had one charge upgraded to first-degree murder, as well as an additional firearms charge, as of late Wednesday.

First-degree murder charges require a higher degree of pre-meditation than second-degree murder charges under Virginia's legal code. Both carry similar punishments: If guilty, Pollard will face a minimum of five years prison time, and up to a maximum of 40 years.

The additional firearms charge has a mandatory minimum of three years.

Police have said little about the relationship between Pollard and the two killed in the graduation shooting, Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith, Jackson's step-father.

Jackson and Smith were killed moments after Jackson walked across the stage of the Altria Theater to receive his diploma.

The first degree murder charges is likely for Jackson, with whom police said Pollard had an "ongoing dispute."

No charges have been filed in relation to the injuries of five other victims, who police said were shot in the scuffle outside the Altria Theater. Colette McEachin, the Commonwealth's Attorney, has said she is not willing to comment on an ongoing criminal case.

Pollard's next court date is on Friday.