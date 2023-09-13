Virginia’s lawyers of last resort, public defenders, say they’re straining under the weight of “crushing” workloads. New national standards, and a forthcoming study from the state legislature, will clarify the scope of the issue.

The data was measured against new standards for public defenders published by a collaboration that includes the American State Bar Association and the National Center for State Courts.

Maria Jankowski, executive director of Virginia’s Indigent Defense Commission, the state agency that manages and trains public defenders and court-appointed attorneys, said the workloads are unsustainable.

Jankowski said public defenders offices face “an acute need for more staffing.”

“We are truly at a tipping point, and we cannot simply arrest our way out of this problem,” Jankowski said. “We have to rethink who we chose to arrest, who we chose to prosecute and why we have a criminal justice system.”

In Virginia, even the most conservative calculations show a similar strain.

In Suffolk County, eight public defenders shoulder the weight of 1,900 cases, according to data shared by the office. Under the new standards, each lawyer is taking at least 98 more cases than they should. In Staunton and Virginia Beach, the numbers were similarly high. Lawyers in those offices each take 82 more cases than they should be expected to, on average.

From Richmond to Roanoke, Fairfax to Fredericksburg, nearly every lawyer charged with protecting the poor is overworked, the data show.

Just how overworked is unclear.

Jankowski’s agency doesn’t track caseloads by type, which muddies the picture: murder cases can wind through the courtroom for months, while probation violations can be resolved in hours.

That means the new standards don’t neatly explain which offices have the most need. The numbers above assume a Virginia public defender only took on the least time-intensive cases.

Even still, just four localities shared caseload data within the bounds of the new standards. They are Petersburg, Alexandria, Portsmouth and Martinsville.

A clearer assessment of the problem is forthcoming.

In 2022, the Virginia legislature tasked their main auditing body, JLARC, to review how the state funds public defense. The bill was presented by state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke.

JLARCs findings will become public in November of this year. The report will be the first of its kind in over a decade and is expected to break out Virginia-specific data, said Justin Brown, senior associate director at JLARC.

“I don’t think I’m going out on a limb by saying that we don’t expect Virginia data to be too different from the national data,” said Brown, who is leading the study. “It’s clearly something that has been a concern for a while.”

Virginia’s system is complicated by some of the state’s idiosyncrasies. Some localities, like Henrico, do not use public defenders but court-appointed attorneys — lawyers in private practice who are paid at a rate set by the State Supreme Court.

It’s not clear whether that system is preferable to having full-time attorneys for indigent defense. But what is clear is that the pool of court-appointed attorneys is shrinking. In 2022, the pool of lawyers certified to take on indigent defendants shrunk by 11%.

Public defenders are also underpaid, most notably when compared to Commonwealth’s Attorneys.

In Richmond, a starting salary as an associate commonwealth’s attorney is $79,000, and every paralegal earns more than $60,000 per year, according to payroll data from the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

At the Richmond Public Defender’s office, junior public defender salaries hover closer to $55,000.

Both are paid from state coffers, but prosecutors typically pick up supplements of up to $20,000, according to 2021 reporting in the Virginia Mercury.

Stephen Hanlon, the author of the national workload study, is adamant that all public defense systems need more public scrutiny.

He says it’s unethical for defendants to be stuck with attorneys that don’t have time to return their calls, and unethical for judges to be giving overworked lawyers more cases — an allotment system known as “docket management.”

“This will be very valuable to Virginia both for its funding to the legislature and its docket management for the court system,” said Hanlon.

