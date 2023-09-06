The Richmond Police Department has published its long-awaited general orders regarding officers’ conduct and rules over the use of body cameras.

The general orders, which were released last week, now make public the department’s guidelines on the use of force, among others. The list, which is posted on the department’s website, includes 32 orders in total.span class=”print_trim”>

READ THE GENERAL ORDERS HERE

According to the department’s site, orders “serve as a daily guide for our employees and are one of the many ways of ensuring we maintain a professional workforce and act in a way that is consistent with training and Virginia law enforcement accreditation standards.”

The department was told to release the orders at the end of June, according to terms imposed in a legal settlement with activists and journalists this spring. Among the plaintiffs were several reporters who were arrested or pepper-sprayed for doing their jobs during protests for police reform that erupted following the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported on Aug. 15 that the police were a month behind schedule in posting the guidelines.

Another plaintiff in the case was Charles Schmidt, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, who police tried to arrest for trespassing. Schmidt said he was pulled from car by police he had been watching on Broad Street. He later had his case dismissed as a judge apologized.

However, police missed the original settlement deadline. Department spokesperson Tracy Walker said that practice was labor-intensive and involved numerous redactions that had to be made to ensure officer safety.

“It is our intention to make the department’s general orders available online as soon as possible,” she said at the time.

A key requirement imposed in that settlement was the creation and publication of a First Amendment policy. The lawsuit had sought damages under a claim of First Amendment retaliation and excessive force.

The release last week does not yet include that completed First Amendment Policy. It does include several brief bullets on exercising freedom of speech, including that exercising free speech cannot violate any law or ordinance or conflict with the governmental responsibility to keep public streets and public facilities open.

The order also says that freedom of speech and assembly must not “include the use of inflammatory remarks related to any instance where a clear and present danger of a riot against any person or group of persons exists.”

The orders do not yet offer more specifics, which some Virginia police departments do. For example, general orders for the Alexandria Police Department detail when and how citizens can record police activity.

“We look at this as their complying with part of it. My understanding is that there is more to come, and I know that there is more to come,” said Terry Frank, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

Frank said that the settlement requires a more detailed First Amendment policy to include input from the plaintiffs.

Other municipalities have faced legal challenges for how the response to Floyd protests was handled. Denver in late August agreed to pay $4.7 million to to settle a class action lawsuit that alleged that protesters were unjustly targeted for violating the city’s curfew during demonstrations over the killing of Floyd. New York City officials approved a similar settlement in July, paying $13 million to 1,300 people.

Photos: Demonstrators mark a month of protests in Fredericksburg (July 1, 2020)