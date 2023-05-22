Henrico's uphill battle to recruit more Black police officers The Henrico Police Division is one of many departments across the country that does not fully represent the communities they serve, data from The Times-Dispatch shows.

An analysis conducted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and the Lee Enterprises Public Service Journalism team identified Henrico County's police department as facing major struggles when it comes to diversity.

In a county with a population that is 51% white and 31% Black, less than 8% of the police officers are Black, while 85% are white, according to department personnel data.

But Henrico is not the only county in the Richmond metropolitan area in which the law enforcement agency does not look quite like the community it represents, according to personnel records and census data analyzed by The Times-Dispatch.

In both the city of Richmond and Hanover County, the primary law enforcement agencies — the Richmond Police Department and the Hanover County Sheriff's Office — are approximately 22% less Black than their local jurisdictions.

The state of Virginia is more than twice as Black (20%) as the ranks of the Virginia State Police (9.1%).

And in Chesterfield County, 25.3% of the population is Black — more than three times higher than the police department's 8.3% mark.

Against the backdrop of existing racial disparities, police departments across the state are facing recruitment crunches. All four agencies have seen their yearly pools of prospective officers shrink by at least 46% since 2017, with Chesterfield Police Department applications falling by 70% in that period.

Dwindling applicant bases further complicate the task for police departments that want to make their ranks more diverse, forcing them to "get creative regarding recruitment initiatives," said Hanover Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. James Cooper.

Hanover's approach includes attending job fairs at the region's two historically Black colleges and universities, Virginia Union University in Richmond and Virginia State University in Petersburg. But that is not enough when, as Cooper put it, "we're fishing in the same pond" as other law enforcement agencies, many of whom are also recruiting at VUU and VSU.

So in April, the Hanover Sheriff's Office will be going on the road to recruit at Hilbert College in Hamburg, New York. It is not the first time the department has gone to out-of-state recruiting events. But it is "not something we do often," said Cooper, who noted the department's last out-of-state event was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, agencies are quick to make it clear that diversity for diversity's sake is not their goal. Law enforcement agencies generally disqualify candidates with prior convictions on felony or "serious misdemeanor" charges, including DUI or theft, as well as those with a history of illicit drug use.

Other agencies have even more stringent requirements. Richmond prohibits applicants from having visible head or neck tattoos, a policy not explicitly stated by the police departments in Chesterfield, Hanover or Henrico. Richmond police shared department demographics data with The Times-Dispatch but did not respond to multiple requests for comment about current recruiting initiatives.

"We insist on not lowering our bar," Cooper said. "Our citizens deserve a professional law enforcement office that meets high standards."

Col. Jeffrey S. Katz, chief of the Chesterfield police department, concurs.

"We want prospective applicants to know that if they achieve and hold a position within this organization, it’s because they offer inherent value and talent," Katz told The Times-Dispatch via email. "We would never want a prospective applicant to feel like they helped us check a box."

