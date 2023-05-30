Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A man who was accused of shooting a Richmond police officer last year pleaded guilty to several charges from a separate incident in court Tuesday morning.

Dakari Reinhardt, 21, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon — his second such offense — Tuesday in Richmond Circuit Court.

On July 25, 2022, Richmond police say that officers observed Reinhardt speeding and pursued him onto Interstate 95 and into Manchester, where he crashed his car.

Reinhardt fled on foot into a nearby housing complex, where he ended up exchanging gunfire with Officer Timothy Burgess. Burgess was struck in the hip and sustained injuries, while Reinhardt was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

He was arraigned in August and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a Schedule I/II drug with intent to distribute, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, displaying a firearm while selling a Schedule I/II drug and hit and run causing damage of more than $1,000.

But all of those charges were dismissed in December, just two weeks before Reinhardt — who, court records show was previously convicted of carrying a concealed weapon, petit larceny, forging a bank note and eluding police — was arrested again and charged with the crimes to which he pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Court records show that Reinhardt is facing charges in relation to the July 25, 2022 incident again, with five charges filed in January: possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II drug, possession of a firearm with a Schedule I/II drug, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and failure to stop in the event of a motor vehicle accident.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reached out to Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin for clarification on any new developments that had led to new charges against Reinhardt, but she did not respond by press time.

Reinhardt is scheduled for a jury trial in the new charges filed in January. That trial is set to start October 16.

